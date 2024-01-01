5 Norwegian kroner to Haitian gourdes

Convert NOK to HTG at the real exchange rate

5 nok
60.07 htg

kr1.000 NOK = G12.01 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to HTG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.523012.6870
Low11.901311.9013
Average12.148412.3266
Change-4.07%-1.57%
View full history

1 NOK to HTG stats

The performance of NOK to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.5230 and a 30 day low of 11.9013. This means the 30 day average was 12.1484. The change for NOK to HTG was -4.07.

The performance of NOK to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.6870 and a 90 day low of 11.9013. This means the 90 day average was 12.3266. The change for NOK to HTG was -1.57.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Haitian Gourde
1 NOK12.01330 HTG
5 NOK60.06650 HTG
10 NOK120.13300 HTG
20 NOK240.26600 HTG
50 NOK600.66500 HTG
100 NOK1,201.33000 HTG
250 NOK3,003.32500 HTG
500 NOK6,006.65000 HTG
1000 NOK12,013.30000 HTG
2000 NOK24,026.60000 HTG
5000 NOK60,066.50000 HTG
10000 NOK120,133.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Norwegian Krone
1 HTG0.08324 NOK
5 HTG0.41621 NOK
10 HTG0.83241 NOK
20 HTG1.66483 NOK
50 HTG4.16207 NOK
100 HTG8.32413 NOK
250 HTG20.81033 NOK
500 HTG41.62065 NOK
1000 HTG83.24130 NOK
2000 HTG166.48260 NOK
5000 HTG416.20650 NOK
10000 HTG832.41300 NOK