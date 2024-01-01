1 Norwegian krone to Guinean francs

Convert NOK to GNF at the real exchange rate

1 nok
784 gnf

kr1.000 NOK = GFr784.0 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to GNF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High815.8240823.2420
Low778.1760778.1760
Average793.9157802.8010
Change-3.90%-1.24%
1 NOK to GNF stats

The performance of NOK to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 815.8240 and a 30 day low of 778.1760. This means the 30 day average was 793.9157. The change for NOK to GNF was -3.90.

The performance of NOK to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 823.2420 and a 90 day low of 778.1760. This means the 90 day average was 802.8010. The change for NOK to GNF was -1.24.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Guinean Franc
1 NOK783.99000 GNF
5 NOK3,919.95000 GNF
10 NOK7,839.90000 GNF
20 NOK15,679.80000 GNF
50 NOK39,199.50000 GNF
100 NOK78,399.00000 GNF
250 NOK195,997.50000 GNF
500 NOK391,995.00000 GNF
1000 NOK783,990.00000 GNF
2000 NOK1,567,980.00000 GNF
5000 NOK3,919,950.00000 GNF
10000 NOK7,839,900.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Norwegian Krone
1 GNF0.00128 NOK
5 GNF0.00638 NOK
10 GNF0.01276 NOK
20 GNF0.02551 NOK
50 GNF0.06378 NOK
100 GNF0.12755 NOK
250 GNF0.31888 NOK
500 GNF0.63777 NOK
1000 GNF1.27553 NOK
2000 GNF2.55106 NOK
5000 GNF6.37765 NOK
10000 GNF12.75530 NOK