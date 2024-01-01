5,000 Norwegian kroner to Algerian dinars

Convert NOK to DZD at the real exchange rate

5,000 nok
61,321.50 dzd

kr1.000 NOK = دج12.26 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

NOK to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.738612.8559
Low12.172812.1728
Average12.393512.5454
Change-3.72%-1.15%
1 NOK to DZD stats

The performance of NOK to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.7386 and a 30 day low of 12.1728. This means the 30 day average was 12.3935. The change for NOK to DZD was -3.72.

The performance of NOK to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.8559 and a 90 day low of 12.1728. This means the 90 day average was 12.5454. The change for NOK to DZD was -1.15.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Algerian Dinar
1 NOK12.26430 DZD
5 NOK61.32150 DZD
10 NOK122.64300 DZD
20 NOK245.28600 DZD
50 NOK613.21500 DZD
100 NOK1,226.43000 DZD
250 NOK3,066.07500 DZD
500 NOK6,132.15000 DZD
1000 NOK12,264.30000 DZD
2000 NOK24,528.60000 DZD
5000 NOK61,321.50000 DZD
10000 NOK122,643.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Norwegian Krone
1 DZD0.08154 NOK
5 DZD0.40769 NOK
10 DZD0.81537 NOK
20 DZD1.63075 NOK
50 DZD4.07687 NOK
100 DZD8.15374 NOK
250 DZD20.38435 NOK
500 DZD40.76870 NOK
1000 DZD81.53740 NOK
2000 DZD163.07480 NOK
5000 DZD407.68700 NOK
10000 DZD815.37400 NOK