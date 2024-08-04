500 Norwegian kroner to Colombian pesos

Convert NOK to COP at the real exchange rate

500 nok
188,946 cop

kr1.000 NOK = $377.9 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to COP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High387.1650396.0070
Low363.7780355.4600
Average371.6588372.8521
Change-2.40%5.02%
1 NOK to COP stats

The performance of NOK to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 387.1650 and a 30 day low of 363.7780. This means the 30 day average was 371.6588. The change for NOK to COP was -2.40.

The performance of NOK to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 396.0070 and a 90 day low of 355.4600. This means the 90 day average was 372.8521. The change for NOK to COP was 5.02.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Colombian Peso
1 NOK377.89200 COP
5 NOK1,889.46000 COP
10 NOK3,778.92000 COP
20 NOK7,557.84000 COP
50 NOK18,894.60000 COP
100 NOK37,789.20000 COP
250 NOK94,473.00000 COP
500 NOK188,946.00000 COP
1000 NOK377,892.00000 COP
2000 NOK755,784.00000 COP
5000 NOK1,889,460.00000 COP
10000 NOK3,778,920.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Norwegian Krone
1 COP0.00265 NOK
5 COP0.01323 NOK
10 COP0.02646 NOK
20 COP0.05293 NOK
50 COP0.13231 NOK
100 COP0.26463 NOK
250 COP0.66157 NOK
500 COP1.32313 NOK
1000 COP2.64626 NOK
2000 COP5.29252 NOK
5000 COP13.23130 NOK
10000 COP26.46260 NOK