50 Norwegian kroner to Swiss francs

Convert NOK to CHF at the real exchange rate

50 nok
3.92 chf

kr1.000 NOK = SFr.0.07836 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Wise

NOK to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08490.0871
Low0.07840.0784
Average0.08190.0837
Change-7.74%-6.38%
1 NOK to CHF stats

The performance of NOK to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0849 and a 30 day low of 0.0784. This means the 30 day average was 0.0819. The change for NOK to CHF was -7.74.

The performance of NOK to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0871 and a 90 day low of 0.0784. This means the 90 day average was 0.0837. The change for NOK to CHF was -6.38.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Swiss Franc
1 NOK0.07836 CHF
5 NOK0.39178 CHF
10 NOK0.78356 CHF
20 NOK1.56713 CHF
50 NOK3.91782 CHF
100 NOK7.83563 CHF
250 NOK19.58908 CHF
500 NOK39.17815 CHF
1000 NOK78.35630 CHF
2000 NOK156.71260 CHF
5000 NOK391.78150 CHF
10000 NOK783.56300 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Norwegian Krone
1 CHF12.76220 NOK
5 CHF63.81100 NOK
10 CHF127.62200 NOK
20 CHF255.24400 NOK
50 CHF638.11000 NOK
100 CHF1,276.22000 NOK
250 CHF3,190.55000 NOK
500 CHF6,381.10000 NOK
1000 CHF12,762.20000 NOK
2000 CHF25,524.40000 NOK
5000 CHF63,811.00000 NOK
10000 CHF127,622.00000 NOK