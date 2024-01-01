10 thousand Norwegian kroner to Bermudan dollars

Convert NOK to BMD at the real exchange rate

10,000 nok
913.25 bmd

kr1.000 NOK = $0.09132 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NOK to BMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NOK to BMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09480.0957
Low0.09060.0906
Average0.09230.0933
Change-3.68%-1.06%
View full history

1 NOK to BMD stats

The performance of NOK to BMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0948 and a 30 day low of 0.0906. This means the 30 day average was 0.0923. The change for NOK to BMD was -3.68.

The performance of NOK to BMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0957 and a 90 day low of 0.0906. This means the 90 day average was 0.0933. The change for NOK to BMD was -1.06.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Bermudan Dollar
1 NOK0.09132 BMD
5 NOK0.45662 BMD
10 NOK0.91325 BMD
20 NOK1.82650 BMD
50 NOK4.56625 BMD
100 NOK9.13249 BMD
250 NOK22.83123 BMD
500 NOK45.66245 BMD
1000 NOK91.32490 BMD
2000 NOK182.64980 BMD
5000 NOK456.62450 BMD
10000 NOK913.24900 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 BMD10.94990 NOK
5 BMD54.74950 NOK
10 BMD109.49900 NOK
20 BMD218.99800 NOK
50 BMD547.49500 NOK
100 BMD1,094.99000 NOK
250 BMD2,737.47500 NOK
500 BMD5,474.95000 NOK
1000 BMD10,949.90000 NOK
2000 BMD21,899.80000 NOK
5000 BMD54,749.50000 NOK
10000 BMD109,499.00000 NOK