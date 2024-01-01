2,000 Norwegian kroner to Bahraini dinars

Convert NOK to BHD at the real exchange rate

2,000 nok
68.859 bhd

kr1.000 NOK = .د.ب0.03443 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03570.0361
Low0.03420.0342
Average0.03480.0352
Change-3.67%-1.09%
1 NOK to BHD stats

The performance of NOK to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0357 and a 30 day low of 0.0342. This means the 30 day average was 0.0348. The change for NOK to BHD was -3.67.

The performance of NOK to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0361 and a 90 day low of 0.0342. This means the 90 day average was 0.0352. The change for NOK to BHD was -1.09.

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Bahraini Dinar
1 NOK0.03443 BHD
5 NOK0.17215 BHD
10 NOK0.34430 BHD
20 NOK0.68859 BHD
50 NOK1.72148 BHD
100 NOK3.44295 BHD
250 NOK8.60738 BHD
500 NOK17.21475 BHD
1000 NOK34.42950 BHD
2000 NOK68.85900 BHD
5000 NOK172.14750 BHD
10000 NOK344.29500 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Norwegian Krone
1 BHD29.04480 NOK
5 BHD145.22400 NOK
10 BHD290.44800 NOK
20 BHD580.89600 NOK
50 BHD1,452.24000 NOK
100 BHD2,904.48000 NOK
250 BHD7,261.20000 NOK
500 BHD14,522.40000 NOK
1000 BHD29,044.80000 NOK
2000 BHD58,089.60000 NOK
5000 BHD145,224.00000 NOK
10000 BHD290,448.00000 NOK