500 Nicaraguan córdobas to Singapore dollars

Convert NIO to SGD at the real exchange rate

500 nio
18.01 sgd

C$1.000 NIO = S$0.03601 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NIO to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NIO to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03660.0369
Low0.03600.0360
Average0.03650.0366
Change-1.70%-1.87%
View full history

1 NIO to SGD stats

The performance of NIO to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0366 and a 30 day low of 0.0360. This means the 30 day average was 0.0365. The change for NIO to SGD was -1.70.

The performance of NIO to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0369 and a 90 day low of 0.0360. This means the 90 day average was 0.0366. The change for NIO to SGD was -1.87.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nicaraguan córdobas to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NIO in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NIO to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nicaraguan córdobas

NIO to USD

NIO to EUR

NIO to GBP

NIO to INR

NIO to JPY

NIO to RUB

NIO to AUD

NIO to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Singapore Dollar
1 NIO0.03601 SGD
5 NIO0.18006 SGD
10 NIO0.36011 SGD
20 NIO0.72023 SGD
50 NIO1.80057 SGD
100 NIO3.60114 SGD
250 NIO9.00285 SGD
500 NIO18.00570 SGD
1000 NIO36.01140 SGD
2000 NIO72.02280 SGD
5000 NIO180.05700 SGD
10000 NIO360.11400 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 SGD27.76900 NIO
5 SGD138.84500 NIO
10 SGD277.69000 NIO
20 SGD555.38000 NIO
50 SGD1,388.45000 NIO
100 SGD2,776.90000 NIO
250 SGD6,942.25000 NIO
500 SGD13,884.50000 NIO
1000 SGD27,769.00000 NIO
2000 SGD55,538.00000 NIO
5000 SGD138,845.00000 NIO
10000 SGD277,690.00000 NIO