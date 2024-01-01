100 Nicaraguan córdobas to Russian rubles

Convert NIO to RUB at the real exchange rate

100 nio
231.65 rub

C$1.000 NIO = руб2.316 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NIO to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NIO to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.41252.5164
Low2.31432.2680
Average2.36772.4076
Change-3.03%-6.56%
View full history

1 NIO to RUB stats

The performance of NIO to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4125 and a 30 day low of 2.3143. This means the 30 day average was 2.3677. The change for NIO to RUB was -3.03.

The performance of NIO to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5164 and a 90 day low of 2.2680. This means the 90 day average was 2.4076. The change for NIO to RUB was -6.56.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nicaraguan córdobas to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NIO in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NIO to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nicaraguan córdobas

NIO to USD

NIO to EUR

NIO to GBP

NIO to INR

NIO to JPY

NIO to RUB

NIO to AUD

NIO to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Russian Ruble
1 NIO2.31649 RUB
5 NIO11.58245 RUB
10 NIO23.16490 RUB
20 NIO46.32980 RUB
50 NIO115.82450 RUB
100 NIO231.64900 RUB
250 NIO579.12250 RUB
500 NIO1,158.24500 RUB
1000 NIO2,316.49000 RUB
2000 NIO4,632.98000 RUB
5000 NIO11,582.45000 RUB
10000 NIO23,164.90000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 RUB0.43169 NIO
5 RUB2.15844 NIO
10 RUB4.31688 NIO
20 RUB8.63376 NIO
50 RUB21.58440 NIO
100 RUB43.16880 NIO
250 RUB107.92200 NIO
500 RUB215.84400 NIO
1000 RUB431.68800 NIO
2000 RUB863.37600 NIO
5000 RUB2,158.44000 NIO
10000 RUB4,316.88000 NIO