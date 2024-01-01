100 Nicaraguan córdobas to Malaysian ringgits

Convert NIO to MYR at the real exchange rate

100 nio
12.19 myr

C$1.000 NIO = RM0.1219 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NIO to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12790.1289
Low0.12190.1219
Average0.12640.1274
Change-4.70%-5.28%
View full history

1 NIO to MYR stats

The performance of NIO to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1279 and a 30 day low of 0.1219. This means the 30 day average was 0.1264. The change for NIO to MYR was -4.70.

The performance of NIO to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1289 and a 90 day low of 0.1219. This means the 90 day average was 0.1274. The change for NIO to MYR was -5.28.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Malaysian Ringgit
1 NIO0.12193 MYR
5 NIO0.60967 MYR
10 NIO1.21934 MYR
20 NIO2.43868 MYR
50 NIO6.09670 MYR
100 NIO12.19340 MYR
250 NIO30.48350 MYR
500 NIO60.96700 MYR
1000 NIO121.93400 MYR
2000 NIO243.86800 MYR
5000 NIO609.67000 MYR
10000 NIO1,219.34000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 MYR8.20118 NIO
5 MYR41.00590 NIO
10 MYR82.01180 NIO
20 MYR164.02360 NIO
50 MYR410.05900 NIO
100 MYR820.11800 NIO
250 MYR2,050.29500 NIO
500 MYR4,100.59000 NIO
1000 MYR8,201.18000 NIO
2000 MYR16,402.36000 NIO
5000 MYR41,005.90000 NIO
10000 MYR82,011.80000 NIO