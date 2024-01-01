5 Nicaraguan córdobas to Fijian dollars

Convert NIO to FJD at the real exchange rate

5 nio
0.31 fjd

C$1.000 NIO = FJ$0.06169 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
NIO to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06200.0620
Low0.06080.0608
Average0.06140.0613
Change1.10%0.46%
View full history

1 NIO to FJD stats

The performance of NIO to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0620 and a 30 day low of 0.0608. This means the 30 day average was 0.0614. The change for NIO to FJD was 1.10.

The performance of NIO to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0620 and a 90 day low of 0.0608. This means the 90 day average was 0.0613. The change for NIO to FJD was 0.46.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Fijian Dollar
1 NIO0.06169 FJD
5 NIO0.30843 FJD
10 NIO0.61685 FJD
20 NIO1.23371 FJD
50 NIO3.08427 FJD
100 NIO6.16853 FJD
250 NIO15.42133 FJD
500 NIO30.84265 FJD
1000 NIO61.68530 FJD
2000 NIO123.37060 FJD
5000 NIO308.42650 FJD
10000 NIO616.85300 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 FJD16.21130 NIO
5 FJD81.05650 NIO
10 FJD162.11300 NIO
20 FJD324.22600 NIO
50 FJD810.56500 NIO
100 FJD1,621.13000 NIO
250 FJD4,052.82500 NIO
500 FJD8,105.65000 NIO
1000 FJD16,211.30000 NIO
2000 FJD32,422.60000 NIO
5000 FJD81,056.50000 NIO
10000 FJD162,113.00000 NIO