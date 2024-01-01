100 Nicaraguan córdobas to Egyptian pounds

Convert NIO to EGP at the real exchange rate

100 nio
132.11 egp

C$1.000 NIO = E£1.321 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NIO to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.32191.3219
Low1.30131.2675
Average1.30941.2967
Change1.31%1.48%
1 NIO to EGP stats

The performance of NIO to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3219 and a 30 day low of 1.3013. This means the 30 day average was 1.3094. The change for NIO to EGP was 1.31.

The performance of NIO to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3219 and a 90 day low of 1.2675. This means the 90 day average was 1.2967. The change for NIO to EGP was 1.48.

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Egyptian Pound
1 NIO1.32109 EGP
5 NIO6.60545 EGP
10 NIO13.21090 EGP
20 NIO26.42180 EGP
50 NIO66.05450 EGP
100 NIO132.10900 EGP
250 NIO330.27250 EGP
500 NIO660.54500 EGP
1000 NIO1,321.09000 EGP
2000 NIO2,642.18000 EGP
5000 NIO6,605.45000 EGP
10000 NIO13,210.90000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 EGP0.75695 NIO
5 EGP3.78475 NIO
10 EGP7.56950 NIO
20 EGP15.13900 NIO
50 EGP37.84750 NIO
100 EGP75.69500 NIO
250 EGP189.23750 NIO
500 EGP378.47500 NIO
1000 EGP756.95000 NIO
2000 EGP1,513.90000 NIO
5000 EGP3,784.75000 NIO
10000 EGP7,569.50000 NIO