2,000 Nicaraguan córdobas to Swiss francs

Convert NIO to CHF at the real exchange rate

2,000 nio
46.57 chf

C$1.000 NIO = SFr.0.02329 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NIO to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02440.0249
Low0.02330.0233
Average0.02410.0243
Change-4.31%-5.40%
1 NIO to CHF stats

The performance of NIO to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0244 and a 30 day low of 0.0233. This means the 30 day average was 0.0241. The change for NIO to CHF was -4.31.

The performance of NIO to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0249 and a 90 day low of 0.0233. This means the 90 day average was 0.0243. The change for NIO to CHF was -5.40.

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Swiss Franc
1 NIO0.02329 CHF
5 NIO0.11644 CHF
10 NIO0.23287 CHF
20 NIO0.46575 CHF
50 NIO1.16437 CHF
100 NIO2.32874 CHF
250 NIO5.82185 CHF
500 NIO11.64370 CHF
1000 NIO23.28740 CHF
2000 NIO46.57480 CHF
5000 NIO116.43700 CHF
10000 NIO232.87400 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 CHF42.94170 NIO
5 CHF214.70850 NIO
10 CHF429.41700 NIO
20 CHF858.83400 NIO
50 CHF2,147.08500 NIO
100 CHF4,294.17000 NIO
250 CHF10,735.42500 NIO
500 CHF21,470.85000 NIO
1000 CHF42,941.70000 NIO
2000 CHF85,883.40000 NIO
5000 CHF214,708.50000 NIO
10000 CHF429,417.00000 NIO