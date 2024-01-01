500 Nicaraguan córdobas to Canadian dollars

Convert NIO to CAD at the real exchange rate

500 nio
18.83 cad

C$1.000 NIO = C$0.03766 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NIO to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NIO to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03770.0377
Low0.03700.0370
Average0.03730.0372
Change1.60%1.47%
View full history

1 NIO to CAD stats

The performance of NIO to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0377 and a 30 day low of 0.0370. This means the 30 day average was 0.0373. The change for NIO to CAD was 1.60.

The performance of NIO to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0377 and a 90 day low of 0.0370. This means the 90 day average was 0.0372. The change for NIO to CAD was 1.47.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nicaraguan córdobas to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NIO in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NIO to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nicaraguan córdobas

NIO to USD

NIO to EUR

NIO to GBP

NIO to INR

NIO to JPY

NIO to RUB

NIO to AUD

NIO to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Canadian Dollar
1 NIO0.03766 CAD
5 NIO0.18828 CAD
10 NIO0.37656 CAD
20 NIO0.75313 CAD
50 NIO1.88282 CAD
100 NIO3.76564 CAD
250 NIO9.41410 CAD
500 NIO18.82820 CAD
1000 NIO37.65640 CAD
2000 NIO75.31280 CAD
5000 NIO188.28200 CAD
10000 NIO376.56400 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 CAD26.55590 NIO
5 CAD132.77950 NIO
10 CAD265.55900 NIO
20 CAD531.11800 NIO
50 CAD1,327.79500 NIO
100 CAD2,655.59000 NIO
250 CAD6,638.97500 NIO
500 CAD13,277.95000 NIO
1000 CAD26,555.90000 NIO
2000 CAD53,111.80000 NIO
5000 CAD132,779.50000 NIO
10000 CAD265,559.00000 NIO