500 Nicaraguan córdobas to Armenian drams

Convert NIO to AMD at the real exchange rate

500 nio
5,269.50 amd

C$1.000 NIO = ֏10.54 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NIO to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.554310.5754
Low10.510710.4963
Average10.527410.5312
Change0.19%0.22%
1 NIO to AMD stats

The performance of NIO to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.5543 and a 30 day low of 10.5107. This means the 30 day average was 10.5274. The change for NIO to AMD was 0.19.

The performance of NIO to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.5754 and a 90 day low of 10.4963. This means the 90 day average was 10.5312. The change for NIO to AMD was 0.22.

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Armenian Dram
1 NIO10.53900 AMD
5 NIO52.69500 AMD
10 NIO105.39000 AMD
20 NIO210.78000 AMD
50 NIO526.95000 AMD
100 NIO1,053.90000 AMD
250 NIO2,634.75000 AMD
500 NIO5,269.50000 AMD
1000 NIO10,539.00000 AMD
2000 NIO21,078.00000 AMD
5000 NIO52,695.00000 AMD
10000 NIO105,390.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 AMD0.09489 NIO
5 AMD0.47443 NIO
10 AMD0.94886 NIO
20 AMD1.89772 NIO
50 AMD4.74430 NIO
100 AMD9.48860 NIO
250 AMD23.72150 NIO
500 AMD47.44300 NIO
1000 AMD94.88600 NIO
2000 AMD189.77200 NIO
5000 AMD474.43000 NIO
10000 AMD948.86000 NIO