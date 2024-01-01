20 Nigerian nairas to CFP francs

Convert NGN to XPF at the real exchange rate

20 ngn
1 xpf

₦1.000 NGN = ₣0.06900 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07250.0827
Low0.06640.0664
Average0.06900.0729
Change-4.47%-13.98%
1 NGN to XPF stats

The performance of NGN to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0725 and a 30 day low of 0.0664. This means the 30 day average was 0.0690. The change for NGN to XPF was -4.47.

The performance of NGN to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0827 and a 90 day low of 0.0664. This means the 90 day average was 0.0729. The change for NGN to XPF was -13.98.

How to convert Nigerian nairas to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / CFP Franc
1 NGN0.06900 XPF
5 NGN0.34500 XPF
10 NGN0.69001 XPF
20 NGN1.38001 XPF
50 NGN3.45003 XPF
100 NGN6.90006 XPF
250 NGN17.25015 XPF
500 NGN34.50030 XPF
1000 NGN69.00060 XPF
2000 NGN138.00120 XPF
5000 NGN345.00300 XPF
10000 NGN690.00600 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Nigerian Naira
1 XPF14.49260 NGN
5 XPF72.46300 NGN
10 XPF144.92600 NGN
20 XPF289.85200 NGN
50 XPF724.63000 NGN
100 XPF1,449.26000 NGN
250 XPF3,623.15000 NGN
500 XPF7,246.30000 NGN
1000 XPF14,492.60000 NGN
2000 XPF28,985.20000 NGN
5000 XPF72,463.00000 NGN
10000 XPF144,926.00000 NGN