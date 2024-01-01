10 thousand Nigerian nairas to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert NGN to XOF at the real exchange rate

10,000 ngn
3,776 xof

₦1.000 NGN = CFA0.3776 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NGN to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NGN to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39670.4538
Low0.36490.3649
Average0.37870.4004
Change-4.38%-14.09%
View full history

1 NGN to XOF stats

The performance of NGN to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3967 and a 30 day low of 0.3649. This means the 30 day average was 0.3787. The change for NGN to XOF was -4.38.

The performance of NGN to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4538 and a 90 day low of 0.3649. This means the 90 day average was 0.4004. The change for NGN to XOF was -14.09.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian nairas

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 NGN0.37757 XOF
5 NGN1.88786 XOF
10 NGN3.77571 XOF
20 NGN7.55142 XOF
50 NGN18.87855 XOF
100 NGN37.75710 XOF
250 NGN94.39275 XOF
500 NGN188.78550 XOF
1000 NGN377.57100 XOF
2000 NGN755.14200 XOF
5000 NGN1,887.85500 XOF
10000 NGN3,775.71000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Nigerian Naira
1 XOF2.64851 NGN
5 XOF13.24255 NGN
10 XOF26.48510 NGN
20 XOF52.97020 NGN
50 XOF132.42550 NGN
100 XOF264.85100 NGN
250 XOF662.12750 NGN
500 XOF1,324.25500 NGN
1000 XOF2,648.51000 NGN
2000 XOF5,297.02000 NGN
5000 XOF13,242.55000 NGN
10000 XOF26,485.10000 NGN