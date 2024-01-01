1 thousand Nigerian nairas to Samoan talas

Convert NGN to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 ngn
1.73 wst

₦1.000 NGN = WS$0.001731 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00180.0020
Low0.00170.0017
Average0.00170.0018
Change-2.17%-12.47%
1 NGN to WST stats

The performance of NGN to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0018 and a 30 day low of 0.0017. This means the 30 day average was 0.0017. The change for NGN to WST was -2.17.

The performance of NGN to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0020 and a 90 day low of 0.0017. This means the 90 day average was 0.0018. The change for NGN to WST was -12.47.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Samoan Tala
1 NGN0.00173 WST
5 NGN0.00866 WST
10 NGN0.01731 WST
20 NGN0.03463 WST
50 NGN0.08656 WST
100 NGN0.17313 WST
250 NGN0.43282 WST
500 NGN0.86565 WST
1000 NGN1.73129 WST
2000 NGN3.46258 WST
5000 NGN8.65645 WST
10000 NGN17.31290 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Nigerian Naira
1 WST577.60300 NGN
5 WST2,888.01500 NGN
10 WST5,776.03000 NGN
20 WST11,552.06000 NGN
50 WST28,880.15000 NGN
100 WST57,760.30000 NGN
250 WST144,400.75000 NGN
500 WST288,801.50000 NGN
1000 WST577,603.00000 NGN
2000 WST1,155,206.00000 NGN
5000 WST2,888,015.00000 NGN
10000 WST5,776,030.00000 NGN