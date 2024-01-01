100 Nigerian nairas to Uzbekistan soms

Convert NGN to UZS at the real exchange rate

100 ngn
790.67 uzs

₦1.000 NGN = so'm7.907 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.25179.4636
Low7.55717.5571
Average7.90388.3393
Change-3.85%-13.51%
1 NGN to UZS stats

The performance of NGN to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.2517 and a 30 day low of 7.5571. This means the 30 day average was 7.9038. The change for NGN to UZS was -3.85.

The performance of NGN to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.4636 and a 90 day low of 7.5571. This means the 90 day average was 8.3393. The change for NGN to UZS was -13.51.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Uzbekistan Som
1 NGN7.90666 UZS
5 NGN39.53330 UZS
10 NGN79.06660 UZS
20 NGN158.13320 UZS
50 NGN395.33300 UZS
100 NGN790.66600 UZS
250 NGN1,976.66500 UZS
500 NGN3,953.33000 UZS
1000 NGN7,906.66000 UZS
2000 NGN15,813.32000 UZS
5000 NGN39,533.30000 UZS
10000 NGN79,066.60000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Nigerian Naira
1 UZS0.12648 NGN
5 UZS0.63238 NGN
10 UZS1.26476 NGN
20 UZS2.52952 NGN
50 UZS6.32380 NGN
100 UZS12.64760 NGN
250 UZS31.61900 NGN
500 UZS63.23800 NGN
1000 UZS126.47600 NGN
2000 UZS252.95200 NGN
5000 UZS632.38000 NGN
10000 UZS1,264.76000 NGN