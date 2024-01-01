5 Nigerian nairas to Tanzanian shillings

Convert NGN to TZS at the real exchange rate

5 ngn
8.44 tzs

₦1.000 NGN = tzs1.689 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.72971.9481
Low1.62261.6226
Average1.67371.7339
Change-2.04%-9.50%
1 NGN to TZS stats

The performance of NGN to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7297 and a 30 day low of 1.6226. This means the 30 day average was 1.6737. The change for NGN to TZS was -2.04.

The performance of NGN to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9481 and a 90 day low of 1.6226. This means the 90 day average was 1.7339. The change for NGN to TZS was -9.50.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Tanzanian Shilling
1 NGN1.68853 TZS
5 NGN8.44265 TZS
10 NGN16.88530 TZS
20 NGN33.77060 TZS
50 NGN84.42650 TZS
100 NGN168.85300 TZS
250 NGN422.13250 TZS
500 NGN844.26500 TZS
1000 NGN1,688.53000 TZS
2000 NGN3,377.06000 TZS
5000 NGN8,442.65000 TZS
10000 NGN16,885.30000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Nigerian Naira
1 TZS0.59223 NGN
5 TZS2.96115 NGN
10 TZS5.92231 NGN
20 TZS11.84462 NGN
50 TZS29.61155 NGN
100 TZS59.22310 NGN
250 TZS148.05775 NGN
500 TZS296.11550 NGN
1000 TZS592.23100 NGN
2000 TZS1,184.46200 NGN
5000 TZS2,961.15500 NGN
10000 TZS5,922.31000 NGN