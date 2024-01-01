10 Nigerian nairas to Saint Helena pounds

Convert NGN to SHP

10 ngn
0.00 shp

₦1.000 NGN = £0.0004905 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to SHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00050.0006
Low0.00050.0005
Average0.00050.0005
Change-3.68%-14.61%
1 NGN to SHP stats

The performance of NGN to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0005 and a 30 day low of 0.0005. This means the 30 day average was 0.0005. The change for NGN to SHP was -3.68.

The performance of NGN to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0006 and a 90 day low of 0.0005. This means the 90 day average was 0.0005. The change for NGN to SHP was -14.61.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Saint Helena Pound
1 NGN0.00049 SHP
5 NGN0.00245 SHP
10 NGN0.00490 SHP
20 NGN0.00981 SHP
50 NGN0.02452 SHP
100 NGN0.04905 SHP
250 NGN0.12261 SHP
500 NGN0.24523 SHP
1000 NGN0.49045 SHP
2000 NGN0.98091 SHP
5000 NGN2.45227 SHP
10000 NGN4.90454 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Nigerian Naira
1 SHP2,038.93000 NGN
5 SHP10,194.65000 NGN
10 SHP20,389.30000 NGN
20 SHP40,778.60000 NGN
50 SHP101,946.50000 NGN
100 SHP203,893.00000 NGN
250 SHP509,732.50000 NGN
500 SHP1,019,465.00000 NGN
1000 SHP2,038,930.00000 NGN
2000 SHP4,077,860.00000 NGN
5000 SHP10,194,650.00000 NGN
10000 SHP20,389,300.00000 NGN