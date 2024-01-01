20 Nigerian nairas to Polish zloty

Convert NGN to PLN at the real exchange rate

20 ngn
0.05 pln

₦1.000 NGN = zł0.002470 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NGN to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NGN to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00260.0030
Low0.00240.0024
Average0.00250.0026
Change-4.21%-14.37%
View full history

1 NGN to PLN stats

The performance of NGN to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0026 and a 30 day low of 0.0024. This means the 30 day average was 0.0025. The change for NGN to PLN was -4.21.

The performance of NGN to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0030 and a 90 day low of 0.0024. This means the 90 day average was 0.0026. The change for NGN to PLN was -14.37.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian nairas

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Polish Zloty
1 NGN0.00247 PLN
5 NGN0.01235 PLN
10 NGN0.02470 PLN
20 NGN0.04940 PLN
50 NGN0.12351 PLN
100 NGN0.24701 PLN
250 NGN0.61754 PLN
500 NGN1.23508 PLN
1000 NGN2.47015 PLN
2000 NGN4.94030 PLN
5000 NGN12.35075 PLN
10000 NGN24.70150 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Nigerian Naira
1 PLN404.83300 NGN
5 PLN2,024.16500 NGN
10 PLN4,048.33000 NGN
20 PLN8,096.66000 NGN
50 PLN20,241.65000 NGN
100 PLN40,483.30000 NGN
250 PLN101,208.25000 NGN
500 PLN202,416.50000 NGN
1000 PLN404,833.00000 NGN
2000 PLN809,666.00000 NGN
5000 PLN2,024,165.00000 NGN
10000 PLN4,048,330.00000 NGN