20 Nigerian nairas to Panamanian balboas

Convert NGN to PAB at the real exchange rate

20 ngn
0.01 pab

₦1.000 NGN = B/.0.0006280 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to PAB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to PABLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00070.0007
Low0.00060.0006
Average0.00060.0007
Change-3.75%-12.94%
1 NGN to PAB stats

The performance of NGN to PAB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0006. This means the 30 day average was 0.0006. The change for NGN to PAB was -3.75.

The performance of NGN to PAB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0006. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for NGN to PAB was -12.94.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Panamanian Balboa
1 NGN0.00063 PAB
5 NGN0.00314 PAB
10 NGN0.00628 PAB
20 NGN0.01256 PAB
50 NGN0.03140 PAB
100 NGN0.06280 PAB
250 NGN0.15701 PAB
500 NGN0.31401 PAB
1000 NGN0.62803 PAB
2000 NGN1.25605 PAB
5000 NGN3.14013 PAB
10000 NGN6.28026 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Nigerian Naira
1 PAB1,592.29000 NGN
5 PAB7,961.45000 NGN
10 PAB15,922.90000 NGN
20 PAB31,845.80000 NGN
50 PAB79,614.50000 NGN
100 PAB159,229.00000 NGN
250 PAB398,072.50000 NGN
500 PAB796,145.00000 NGN
1000 PAB1,592,290.00000 NGN
2000 PAB3,184,580.00000 NGN
5000 PAB7,961,450.00000 NGN
10000 PAB15,922,900.00000 NGN