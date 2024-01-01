250 Nigerian nairas to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert NGN to MVR at the real exchange rate

250 ngn
2.39 mvr

₦1.000 NGN = MVR0.009549 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01000.0116
Low0.00920.0092
Average0.00960.0101
Change-3.91%-13.07%
1 NGN to MVR stats

The performance of NGN to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0100 and a 30 day low of 0.0092. This means the 30 day average was 0.0096. The change for NGN to MVR was -3.91.

The performance of NGN to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0116 and a 90 day low of 0.0092. This means the 90 day average was 0.0101. The change for NGN to MVR was -13.07.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 NGN0.00955 MVR
5 NGN0.04775 MVR
10 NGN0.09549 MVR
20 NGN0.19098 MVR
50 NGN0.47746 MVR
100 NGN0.95491 MVR
250 NGN2.38729 MVR
500 NGN4.77457 MVR
1000 NGN9.54914 MVR
2000 NGN19.09828 MVR
5000 NGN47.74570 MVR
10000 NGN95.49140 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Nigerian Naira
1 MVR104.72100 NGN
5 MVR523.60500 NGN
10 MVR1,047.21000 NGN
20 MVR2,094.42000 NGN
50 MVR5,236.05000 NGN
100 MVR10,472.10000 NGN
250 MVR26,180.25000 NGN
500 MVR52,360.50000 NGN
1000 MVR104,721.00000 NGN
2000 MVR209,442.00000 NGN
5000 MVR523,605.00000 NGN
10000 MVR1,047,210.00000 NGN