2,000 Nigerian nairas to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert NGN to KZT at the real exchange rate

2,000 ngn
596.83 kzt

₦1.000 NGN = ₸0.2984 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31390.3340
Low0.28600.2860
Average0.29830.3030
Change-4.59%-5.96%
1 NGN to KZT stats

The performance of NGN to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3139 and a 30 day low of 0.2860. This means the 30 day average was 0.2983. The change for NGN to KZT was -4.59.

The performance of NGN to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3340 and a 90 day low of 0.2860. This means the 90 day average was 0.3030. The change for NGN to KZT was -5.96.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 NGN0.29841 KZT
5 NGN1.49207 KZT
10 NGN2.98413 KZT
20 NGN5.96826 KZT
50 NGN14.92065 KZT
100 NGN29.84130 KZT
250 NGN74.60325 KZT
500 NGN149.20650 KZT
1000 NGN298.41300 KZT
2000 NGN596.82600 KZT
5000 NGN1,492.06500 KZT
10000 NGN2,984.13000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Nigerian Naira
1 KZT3.35106 NGN
5 KZT16.75530 NGN
10 KZT33.51060 NGN
20 KZT67.02120 NGN
50 KZT167.55300 NGN
100 KZT335.10600 NGN
250 KZT837.76500 NGN
500 KZT1,675.53000 NGN
1000 KZT3,351.06000 NGN
2000 KZT6,702.12000 NGN
5000 KZT16,755.30000 NGN
10000 KZT33,510.60000 NGN