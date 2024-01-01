5 Nigerian nairas to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert NGN to KWD at the real exchange rate

5 ngn
0.001 kwd

₦1.000 NGN = ك0.0001915 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change-4.13%-13.66%
1 NGN to KWD stats

The performance of NGN to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for NGN to KWD was -4.13.

The performance of NGN to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for NGN to KWD was -13.66.

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 NGN0.00019 KWD
5 NGN0.00096 KWD
10 NGN0.00192 KWD
20 NGN0.00383 KWD
50 NGN0.00958 KWD
100 NGN0.01915 KWD
250 NGN0.04788 KWD
500 NGN0.09576 KWD
1000 NGN0.19152 KWD
2000 NGN0.38303 KWD
5000 NGN0.95758 KWD
10000 NGN1.91517 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Nigerian Naira
1 KWD5,221.48000 NGN
5 KWD26,107.40000 NGN
10 KWD52,214.80000 NGN
20 KWD104,429.60000 NGN
50 KWD261,074.00000 NGN
100 KWD522,148.00000 NGN
250 KWD1,305,370.00000 NGN
500 KWD2,610,740.00000 NGN
1000 KWD5,221,480.00000 NGN
2000 KWD10,442,960.00000 NGN
5000 KWD26,107,400.00000 NGN
10000 KWD52,214,800.00000 NGN