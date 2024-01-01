500 Nigerian nairas to South Korean wons
Convert NGN to KRW at the real exchange rate
|1 NGN to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.9019
|1.0313
|Low
|0.8243
|0.8243
|Average
|0.8654
|0.9080
|Change
|-5.12%
|-12.63%
1 NGN to KRW stats
The performance of NGN to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9019 and a 30 day low of 0.8243. This means the 30 day average was 0.8654. The change for NGN to KRW was -5.12.
The performance of NGN to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0313 and a 90 day low of 0.8243. This means the 90 day average was 0.9080. The change for NGN to KRW was -12.63.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Nigerian Naira
|1 KRW
|1.17247 NGN
|5 KRW
|5.86235 NGN
|10 KRW
|11.72470 NGN
|20 KRW
|23.44940 NGN
|50 KRW
|58.62350 NGN
|100 KRW
|117.24700 NGN
|250 KRW
|293.11750 NGN
|500 KRW
|586.23500 NGN
|1000 KRW
|1,172.47000 NGN
|2000 KRW
|2,344.94000 NGN
|5000 KRW
|5,862.35000 NGN
|10000 KRW
|11,724.70000 NGN
|20000 KRW
|23,449.40000 NGN
|30000 KRW
|35,174.10000 NGN
|40000 KRW
|46,898.80000 NGN
|50000 KRW
|58,623.50000 NGN