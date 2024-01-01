500 Nigerian nairas to South Korean wons

Convert NGN to KRW at the real exchange rate

500 ngn
426 krw

₦1.000 NGN = ₩0.8529 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.90191.0313
Low0.82430.8243
Average0.86540.9080
Change-5.12%-12.63%
1 NGN to KRW stats

The performance of NGN to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9019 and a 30 day low of 0.8243. This means the 30 day average was 0.8654. The change for NGN to KRW was -5.12.

The performance of NGN to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0313 and a 90 day low of 0.8243. This means the 90 day average was 0.9080. The change for NGN to KRW was -12.63.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / South Korean Won
1 NGN0.85290 KRW
5 NGN4.26449 KRW
10 NGN8.52897 KRW
20 NGN17.05794 KRW
50 NGN42.64485 KRW
100 NGN85.28970 KRW
250 NGN213.22425 KRW
500 NGN426.44850 KRW
1000 NGN852.89700 KRW
2000 NGN1,705.79400 KRW
5000 NGN4,264.48500 KRW
10000 NGN8,528.97000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Nigerian Naira
1 KRW1.17247 NGN
5 KRW5.86235 NGN
10 KRW11.72470 NGN
20 KRW23.44940 NGN
50 KRW58.62350 NGN
100 KRW117.24700 NGN
250 KRW293.11750 NGN
500 KRW586.23500 NGN
1000 KRW1,172.47000 NGN
2000 KRW2,344.94000 NGN
5000 KRW5,862.35000 NGN
10000 KRW11,724.70000 NGN
20000 KRW23,449.40000 NGN
30000 KRW35,174.10000 NGN
40000 KRW46,898.80000 NGN
50000 KRW58,623.50000 NGN