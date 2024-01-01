100 Nigerian nairas to Jamaican dollars

Convert NGN to JMD at the real exchange rate

100 ngn
9.81 jmd

₦1.000 NGN = J$0.09805 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10210.1166
Low0.09400.0940
Average0.09800.1029
Change-3.63%-12.65%
1 NGN to JMD stats

The performance of NGN to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1021 and a 30 day low of 0.0940. This means the 30 day average was 0.0980. The change for NGN to JMD was -3.63.

The performance of NGN to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1166 and a 90 day low of 0.0940. This means the 90 day average was 0.1029. The change for NGN to JMD was -12.65.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Jamaican Dollar
1 NGN0.09805 JMD
5 NGN0.49025 JMD
10 NGN0.98050 JMD
20 NGN1.96100 JMD
50 NGN4.90250 JMD
100 NGN9.80500 JMD
250 NGN24.51250 JMD
500 NGN49.02500 JMD
1000 NGN98.05000 JMD
2000 NGN196.10000 JMD
5000 NGN490.25000 JMD
10000 NGN980.50000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 JMD10.19890 NGN
5 JMD50.99450 NGN
10 JMD101.98900 NGN
20 JMD203.97800 NGN
50 JMD509.94500 NGN
100 JMD1,019.89000 NGN
250 JMD2,549.72500 NGN
500 JMD5,099.45000 NGN
1000 JMD10,198.90000 NGN
2000 JMD20,397.80000 NGN
5000 JMD50,994.50000 NGN
10000 JMD101,989.00000 NGN