250 Nigerian nairas to Hungarian forints

Convert NGN to HUF at the real exchange rate

250 ngn
57 huf

₦1.000 NGN = Ft0.2290 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

NGN to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23750.2694
Low0.21920.2192
Average0.22670.2390
Change-3.06%-12.03%
1 NGN to HUF stats

The performance of NGN to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2375 and a 30 day low of 0.2192. This means the 30 day average was 0.2267. The change for NGN to HUF was -3.06.

The performance of NGN to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2694 and a 90 day low of 0.2192. This means the 90 day average was 0.2390. The change for NGN to HUF was -12.03.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Hungarian Forint
1 NGN0.22904 HUF
5 NGN1.14521 HUF
10 NGN2.29041 HUF
20 NGN4.58082 HUF
50 NGN11.45205 HUF
100 NGN22.90410 HUF
250 NGN57.26025 HUF
500 NGN114.52050 HUF
1000 NGN229.04100 HUF
2000 NGN458.08200 HUF
5000 NGN1,145.20500 HUF
10000 NGN2,290.41000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Nigerian Naira
2000 HUF8,732.06000 NGN
5000 HUF21,830.15000 NGN
10000 HUF43,660.30000 NGN
15000 HUF65,490.45000 NGN
20000 HUF87,320.60000 NGN
30000 HUF130,980.90000 NGN
40000 HUF174,641.20000 NGN
50000 HUF218,301.50000 NGN
60000 HUF261,961.80000 NGN
100000 HUF436,603.00000 NGN
150000 HUF654,904.50000 NGN
200000 HUF873,206.00000 NGN