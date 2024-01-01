50 Nigerian nairas to Ghanaian cedis

Convert NGN to GHS at the real exchange rate

50 ngn
0.47 ghs

₦1.000 NGN = GH¢0.009389 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

NGN to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00960.0105
Low0.00900.0090
Average0.00930.0094
Change-1.78%-2.94%
View full history

1 NGN to GHS stats

The performance of NGN to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0096 and a 30 day low of 0.0090. This means the 30 day average was 0.0093. The change for NGN to GHS was -1.78.

The performance of NGN to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0105 and a 90 day low of 0.0090. This means the 90 day average was 0.0094. The change for NGN to GHS was -2.94.

Track market rates

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Ghanaian Cedi
1 NGN0.00939 GHS
5 NGN0.04694 GHS
10 NGN0.09389 GHS
20 NGN0.18778 GHS
50 NGN0.46945 GHS
100 NGN0.93890 GHS
250 NGN2.34725 GHS
500 NGN4.69450 GHS
1000 NGN9.38899 GHS
2000 NGN18.77798 GHS
5000 NGN46.94495 GHS
10000 NGN93.88990 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Nigerian Naira
1 GHS106.50800 NGN
5 GHS532.54000 NGN
10 GHS1,065.08000 NGN
20 GHS2,130.16000 NGN
50 GHS5,325.40000 NGN
100 GHS10,650.80000 NGN
250 GHS26,627.00000 NGN
500 GHS53,254.00000 NGN
1000 GHS106,508.00000 NGN
2000 GHS213,016.00000 NGN
5000 GHS532,540.00000 NGN
10000 GHS1,065,080.00000 NGN