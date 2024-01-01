250 Nigerian nairas to Guernsey pounds

Convert NGN to GGP at the real exchange rate

250 ngn
0.12 ggp

₦1.000 NGN = £0.0004905 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NGN to GGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NGN to GGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00050.0006
Low0.00050.0005
Average0.00050.0005
Change-3.67%-14.61%
View full history

1 NGN to GGP stats

The performance of NGN to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0005 and a 30 day low of 0.0005. This means the 30 day average was 0.0005. The change for NGN to GGP was -3.67.

The performance of NGN to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0006 and a 90 day low of 0.0005. This means the 90 day average was 0.0005. The change for NGN to GGP was -14.61.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian nairas

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Guernsey pound
1 NGN0.00049 GGP
5 NGN0.00245 GGP
10 NGN0.00490 GGP
20 NGN0.00981 GGP
50 NGN0.02452 GGP
100 NGN0.04905 GGP
250 NGN0.12261 GGP
500 NGN0.24523 GGP
1000 NGN0.49045 GGP
2000 NGN0.98091 GGP
5000 NGN2.45227 GGP
10000 NGN4.90454 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Nigerian Naira
1 GGP2,038.93000 NGN
5 GGP10,194.65000 NGN
10 GGP20,389.30000 NGN
20 GGP40,778.60000 NGN
50 GGP101,946.50000 NGN
100 GGP203,893.00000 NGN
250 GGP509,732.50000 NGN
500 GGP1,019,465.00000 NGN
1000 GGP2,038,930.00000 NGN
2000 GGP4,077,860.00000 NGN
5000 GGP10,194,650.00000 NGN
10000 GGP20,389,300.00000 NGN