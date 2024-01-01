2,000 Nigerian nairas to Fijian dollars

Convert NGN to FJD at the real exchange rate

2,000 ngn
2.85 fjd

₦1.000 NGN = FJ$0.001427 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00150.0017
Low0.00140.0014
Average0.00140.0015
Change-2.60%-12.54%
1 NGN to FJD stats

The performance of NGN to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0015 and a 30 day low of 0.0014. This means the 30 day average was 0.0014. The change for NGN to FJD was -2.60.

The performance of NGN to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0017 and a 90 day low of 0.0014. This means the 90 day average was 0.0015. The change for NGN to FJD was -12.54.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Fijian Dollar
1 NGN0.00143 FJD
5 NGN0.00714 FJD
10 NGN0.01427 FJD
20 NGN0.02854 FJD
50 NGN0.07136 FJD
100 NGN0.14272 FJD
250 NGN0.35679 FJD
500 NGN0.71359 FJD
1000 NGN1.42717 FJD
2000 NGN2.85434 FJD
5000 NGN7.13585 FJD
10000 NGN14.27170 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 FJD700.68700 NGN
5 FJD3,503.43500 NGN
10 FJD7,006.87000 NGN
20 FJD14,013.74000 NGN
50 FJD35,034.35000 NGN
100 FJD70,068.70000 NGN
250 FJD175,171.75000 NGN
500 FJD350,343.50000 NGN
1000 FJD700,687.00000 NGN
2000 FJD1,401,374.00000 NGN
5000 FJD3,503,435.00000 NGN
10000 FJD7,006,870.00000 NGN