500 Nigerian nairas to Dominican pesos

Convert NGN to DOP at the real exchange rate

500 ngn
18.67 dop

₦1.000 NGN = $0.03734 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to DOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03870.0443
Low0.03580.0358
Average0.03710.0390
Change-3.12%-10.94%
1 NGN to DOP stats

The performance of NGN to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0387 and a 30 day low of 0.0358. This means the 30 day average was 0.0371. The change for NGN to DOP was -3.12.

The performance of NGN to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0443 and a 90 day low of 0.0358. This means the 90 day average was 0.0390. The change for NGN to DOP was -10.94.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Dominican pesos

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Dominican Peso
1 NGN0.03734 DOP
5 NGN0.18669 DOP
10 NGN0.37337 DOP
20 NGN0.74675 DOP
50 NGN1.86687 DOP
100 NGN3.73374 DOP
250 NGN9.33435 DOP
500 NGN18.66870 DOP
1000 NGN37.33740 DOP
2000 NGN74.67480 DOP
5000 NGN186.68700 DOP
10000 NGN373.37400 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Nigerian Naira
1 DOP26.78280 NGN
5 DOP133.91400 NGN
10 DOP267.82800 NGN
20 DOP535.65600 NGN
50 DOP1,339.14000 NGN
100 DOP2,678.28000 NGN
250 DOP6,695.70000 NGN
500 DOP13,391.40000 NGN
1000 DOP26,782.80000 NGN
2000 DOP53,565.60000 NGN
5000 DOP133,914.00000 NGN
10000 DOP267,828.00000 NGN