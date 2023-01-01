250 Namibian dollars to South African rand

Convert NAD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

250 nad
250.01 zar

1.00000 NAD = 1.00006 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:53 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

NAD to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 ZAR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86481.05387.63961.444351.660880.9630518.8433
1GBP1.1563411.21765101.3431.670191.920581.1136121.7897
1USD0.949650.821254183.22851.371651.577290.914517.8949
1INR0.01141040.009867460.012015110.01648050.01895130.01098780.215009

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / South African Rand
1 NAD1.00006 ZAR
5 NAD5.00030 ZAR
10 NAD10.00060 ZAR
20 NAD20.00120 ZAR
50 NAD50.00300 ZAR
100 NAD100.00600 ZAR
250 NAD250.01500 ZAR
500 NAD500.03000 ZAR
1000 NAD1000.06000 ZAR
2000 NAD2000.12000 ZAR
5000 NAD5000.30000 ZAR
10000 NAD10000.60000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Namibian Dollar
1 ZAR0.99994 NAD
5 ZAR4.99968 NAD
10 ZAR9.99937 NAD
20 ZAR19.99874 NAD
50 ZAR49.99685 NAD
100 ZAR99.99370 NAD
250 ZAR249.98425 NAD
500 ZAR499.96850 NAD
1000 ZAR999.93700 NAD
2000 ZAR1999.87400 NAD
5000 ZAR4999.68500 NAD
10000 ZAR9999.37000 NAD