10 Namibian dollars to South African rand

Convert NAD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

10 nad
10.00 zar

1.00000 NAD = 1.00013 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:52 UTC
NAD to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 ZAR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / South African Rand
1 NAD1.00013 ZAR
5 NAD5.00065 ZAR
10 NAD10.00130 ZAR
20 NAD20.00260 ZAR
50 NAD50.00650 ZAR
100 NAD100.01300 ZAR
250 NAD250.03250 ZAR
500 NAD500.06500 ZAR
1000 NAD1000.13000 ZAR
2000 NAD2000.26000 ZAR
5000 NAD5000.65000 ZAR
10000 NAD10001.30000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Namibian Dollar
1 ZAR0.99987 NAD
5 ZAR4.99935 NAD
10 ZAR9.99870 NAD
20 ZAR19.99740 NAD
50 ZAR49.99350 NAD
100 ZAR99.98700 NAD
250 ZAR249.96750 NAD
500 ZAR499.93500 NAD
1000 ZAR999.87000 NAD
2000 ZAR1999.74000 NAD
5000 ZAR4999.35000 NAD
10000 ZAR9998.70000 NAD