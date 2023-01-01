5 Namibian dollars to New Zealand dollars

Convert NAD to NZD at the real exchange rate

5 nad
0.44 nzd

1.00000 NAD = 0.08792 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:20 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

NAD to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 NZD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86541.0508587.48261.441241.661160.9632518.8345
1GBP1.1555411.2143101.091.665411.919541.1130721.764
1USD0.951650.82352183.24941.37151.580780.9166517.9231
1INR0.01143080.00989220.012012110.01647460.01898850.01101090.215294

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 NAD0.08792 NZD
5 NAD0.43960 NZD
10 NAD0.87920 NZD
20 NAD1.75841 NZD
50 NAD4.39602 NZD
100 NAD8.79204 NZD
250 NAD21.98010 NZD
500 NAD43.96020 NZD
1000 NAD87.92040 NZD
2000 NAD175.84080 NZD
5000 NAD439.60200 NZD
10000 NAD879.20400 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Namibian Dollar
1 NZD11.37390 NAD
5 NZD56.86950 NAD
10 NZD113.73900 NAD
20 NZD227.47800 NAD
50 NZD568.69500 NAD
100 NZD1137.39000 NAD
250 NZD2843.47500 NAD
500 NZD5686.95000 NAD
1000 NZD11373.90000 NAD
2000 NZD22747.80000 NAD
5000 NZD56869.50000 NAD
10000 NZD113739.00000 NAD