1 nad
0.12 fjd

1.00000 NAD = 0.11838 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:42 UTC
NAD to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 FJD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 NAD0.11838 FJD
5 NAD0.59189 FJD
10 NAD1.18378 FJD
20 NAD2.36756 FJD
50 NAD5.91890 FJD
100 NAD11.83780 FJD
250 NAD29.59450 FJD
500 NAD59.18900 FJD
1000 NAD118.37800 FJD
2000 NAD236.75600 FJD
5000 NAD591.89000 FJD
10000 NAD1183.78000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Namibian Dollar
1 FJD8.44753 NAD
5 FJD42.23765 NAD
10 FJD84.47530 NAD
20 FJD168.95060 NAD
50 FJD422.37650 NAD
100 FJD844.75300 NAD
250 FJD2111.88250 NAD
500 FJD4223.76500 NAD
1000 FJD8447.53000 NAD
2000 FJD16895.06000 NAD
5000 FJD42237.65000 NAD
10000 FJD84475.30000 NAD