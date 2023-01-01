500 Namibian dollars to Danish kroner

Convert NAD to DKK at the real exchange rate

500 nad
184.02 dkk

1.00000 NAD = 0.36803 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:40 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

NAD to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 DKK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86591.050687.43831.439951.661290.964218.9405
1GBP1.1548711.2133100.9791.662951.918561.1135221.8737
1USD0.951850.824198183.2271.37061.581280.917818.0283
1INR0.01143660.009903020.012015310.01646820.01899960.01102770.216616

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Danish Krone
1 NAD0.36803 DKK
5 NAD1.84016 DKK
10 NAD3.68032 DKK
20 NAD7.36064 DKK
50 NAD18.40160 DKK
100 NAD36.80320 DKK
250 NAD92.00800 DKK
500 NAD184.01600 DKK
1000 NAD368.03200 DKK
2000 NAD736.06400 DKK
5000 NAD1840.16000 DKK
10000 NAD3680.32000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Namibian Dollar
1 DKK2.71716 NAD
5 DKK13.58580 NAD
10 DKK27.17160 NAD
20 DKK54.34320 NAD
50 DKK135.85800 NAD
100 DKK271.71600 NAD
250 DKK679.29000 NAD
500 DKK1358.58000 NAD
1000 DKK2717.16000 NAD
2000 DKK5434.32000 NAD
5000 DKK13585.80000 NAD
10000 DKK27171.60000 NAD