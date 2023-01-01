1 thousand Mozambican meticals to South African rand

Convert MZN to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
301.98 zar

1.00000 MZN = 0.30198 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:15 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MZN to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 ZAR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86621.051687.53261.440641.660250.9646518.9913
1GBP1.1544711.2141101.0591.663261.91681.1136621.9259
1USD0.950950.823655183.23751.369951.578780.917318.0594
1INR0.01142430.009895240.012013810.01645830.01896720.01102030.216962

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / South African Rand
1 MZN0.30198 ZAR
5 MZN1.50992 ZAR
10 MZN3.01984 ZAR
20 MZN6.03968 ZAR
50 MZN15.09920 ZAR
100 MZN30.19840 ZAR
250 MZN75.49600 ZAR
500 MZN150.99200 ZAR
1000 MZN301.98400 ZAR
2000 MZN603.96800 ZAR
5000 MZN1509.92000 ZAR
10000 MZN3019.84000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Mozambican Metical
1 ZAR3.31144 MZN
5 ZAR16.55720 MZN
10 ZAR33.11440 MZN
20 ZAR66.22880 MZN
50 ZAR165.57200 MZN
100 ZAR331.14400 MZN
250 ZAR827.86000 MZN
500 ZAR1655.72000 MZN
1000 ZAR3311.44000 MZN
2000 ZAR6622.88000 MZN
5000 ZAR16557.20000 MZN
10000 ZAR33114.40000 MZN