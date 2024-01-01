Mozambican meticals to Myanmar kyats today

Convert MZN to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
32,915.60 mmk

MT1.000 MZN = K32.92 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:39
MZN to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High33.075733.0781
Low32.890432.8415
Average32.957632.9929
Change-0.02%-0.24%
1 MZN to MMK stats

The performance of MZN to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 33.0757 and a 30 day low of 32.8904. This means the 30 day average was 32.9576. The change for MZN to MMK was -0.02.

The performance of MZN to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 33.0781 and a 90 day low of 32.8415. This means the 90 day average was 32.9929. The change for MZN to MMK was -0.24.

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Myanma Kyat
1 MZN32.91560 MMK
5 MZN164.57800 MMK
10 MZN329.15600 MMK
20 MZN658.31200 MMK
50 MZN1,645.78000 MMK
100 MZN3,291.56000 MMK
250 MZN8,228.90000 MMK
500 MZN16,457.80000 MMK
1000 MZN32,915.60000 MMK
2000 MZN65,831.20000 MMK
5000 MZN164,578.00000 MMK
10000 MZN329,156.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Mozambican Metical
1 MMK0.03038 MZN
5 MMK0.15190 MZN
10 MMK0.30381 MZN
20 MMK0.60762 MZN
50 MMK1.51904 MZN
100 MMK3.03808 MZN
250 MMK7.59520 MZN
500 MMK15.19040 MZN
1000 MMK30.38080 MZN
2000 MMK60.76160 MZN
5000 MMK151.90400 MZN
10000 MMK303.80800 MZN