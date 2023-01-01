5 Mozambican meticals to Czech korunas

5 mzn
1.82 czk

1.00000 MZN = 0.36467 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:2 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 CZK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MZN0.36467 CZK
5 MZN1.82333 CZK
10 MZN3.64666 CZK
20 MZN7.29332 CZK
50 MZN18.23330 CZK
100 MZN36.46660 CZK
250 MZN91.16650 CZK
500 MZN182.33300 CZK
1000 MZN364.66600 CZK
2000 MZN729.33200 CZK
5000 MZN1823.33000 CZK
10000 MZN3646.66000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Mozambican Metical
1 CZK2.74224 MZN
5 CZK13.71120 MZN
10 CZK27.42240 MZN
20 CZK54.84480 MZN
50 CZK137.11200 MZN
100 CZK274.22400 MZN
250 CZK685.56000 MZN
500 CZK1371.12000 MZN
1000 CZK2742.24000 MZN
2000 CZK5484.48000 MZN
5000 CZK13711.20000 MZN
10000 CZK27422.40000 MZN