2000 Malaysian ringgits to Ghanaian cedis

Convert MYR to GHS at the real exchange rate

2000 myr
4779.20 ghs

1.00000 MYR = 2.38960 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:38 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MYR to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 GHS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86771.047487.20391.436191.659250.963719.0096
1GBP1.1524711.20705100.4961.655111.912161.1106421.9071
1USD0.954750.828466183.25751.37121.584160.9200518.1493
1INR0.01146740.009950650.012010910.01646940.01902720.01105070.21799

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MYR2.38960 GHS
5 MYR11.94800 GHS
10 MYR23.89600 GHS
20 MYR47.79200 GHS
50 MYR119.48000 GHS
100 MYR238.96000 GHS
250 MYR597.40000 GHS
500 MYR1194.80000 GHS
1000 MYR2389.60000 GHS
2000 MYR4779.20000 GHS
5000 MYR11948.00000 GHS
10000 MYR23896.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Malaysian Ringgit
1 GHS0.41848 MYR
5 GHS2.09239 MYR
10 GHS4.18479 MYR
20 GHS8.36958 MYR
50 GHS20.92395 MYR
100 GHS41.84790 MYR
250 GHS104.61975 MYR
500 GHS209.23950 MYR
1000 GHS418.47900 MYR
2000 GHS836.95800 MYR
5000 GHS2092.39500 MYR
10000 GHS4184.79000 MYR