10 Malaysian ringgits to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert MYR to FKP at the real exchange rate

10 myr
1.75 fkp

1.00000 MYR = 0.17528 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:15 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MYR to FKP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 FKP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86771.047487.19011.436351.659510.963918.9861
1GBP1.1524711.20705100.481.655291.912461.1108721.8801
1USD0.954750.828466183.24431.371351.584410.920418.1269
1INR0.01146920.009952230.012012810.01647380.01903320.01105660.217755

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Falkland Islands Pound
1 MYR0.17528 FKP
5 MYR0.87640 FKP
10 MYR1.75280 FKP
20 MYR3.50560 FKP
50 MYR8.76400 FKP
100 MYR17.52800 FKP
250 MYR43.82000 FKP
500 MYR87.64000 FKP
1000 MYR175.28000 FKP
2000 MYR350.56000 FKP
5000 MYR876.40000 FKP
10000 MYR1752.80000 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Malaysian Ringgit
1 FKP5.70516 MYR
5 FKP28.52580 MYR
10 FKP57.05160 MYR
20 FKP114.10320 MYR
50 FKP285.25800 MYR
100 FKP570.51600 MYR
250 FKP1426.29000 MYR
500 FKP2852.58000 MYR
1000 FKP5705.16000 MYR
2000 FKP11410.32000 MYR
5000 FKP28525.80000 MYR
10000 FKP57051.60000 MYR