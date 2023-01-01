5 Mexican pesos to Ugandan shillings

Convert MXN to UGX at the real exchange rate

5 mxn
1080 ugx

1.00000 MXN = 215.97900 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:42 UTC
MXN to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 UGX
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.057787.97931.435881.648280.963818.4038
1GBP1.1536711.2202101.4961.656481.901511.1119121.2312
1USD0.945450.819538183.17981.357551.558360.911217.3998
1INR0.01136630.009852610.012022210.01632070.01873480.01095460.209183

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 MXN215.97900 UGX
5 MXN1079.89500 UGX
10 MXN2159.79000 UGX
20 MXN4319.58000 UGX
50 MXN10798.95000 UGX
100 MXN21597.90000 UGX
250 MXN53994.75000 UGX
500 MXN107989.50000 UGX
1000 MXN215979.00000 UGX
2000 MXN431958.00000 UGX
5000 MXN1079895.00000 UGX
10000 MXN2159790.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Mexican Peso
1 UGX0.00463 MXN
5 UGX0.02315 MXN
10 UGX0.04630 MXN
20 UGX0.09260 MXN
50 UGX0.23150 MXN
100 UGX0.46301 MXN
250 UGX1.15752 MXN
500 UGX2.31503 MXN
1000 UGX4.63007 MXN
2000 UGX9.26014 MXN
5000 UGX23.15035 MXN
10000 UGX46.30070 MXN