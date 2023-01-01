50 Mexican pesos to Tanzanian shillings

Convert MXN to TZS at the real exchange rate

50 mxn
7,215.45 tzs

1.00000 MXN = 144.30900 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:40 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MXN to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 TZS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.057987.99571.435781.648330.9642518.4003
1GBP1.1536711.22045101.5171.656391.90161.1124321.2275
1USD0.94530.81937183.17961.35721.558120.911517.3932
1INR0.01136420.009850610.012022210.01631650.0187320.01095820.209104

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MXN144.30900 TZS
5 MXN721.54500 TZS
10 MXN1443.09000 TZS
20 MXN2886.18000 TZS
50 MXN7215.45000 TZS
100 MXN14430.90000 TZS
250 MXN36077.25000 TZS
500 MXN72154.50000 TZS
1000 MXN144309.00000 TZS
2000 MXN288618.00000 TZS
5000 MXN721545.00000 TZS
10000 MXN1443090.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Mexican Peso
1 TZS0.00693 MXN
5 TZS0.03465 MXN
10 TZS0.06930 MXN
20 TZS0.13859 MXN
50 TZS0.34648 MXN
100 TZS0.69296 MXN
250 TZS1.73239 MXN
500 TZS3.46478 MXN
1000 TZS6.92956 MXN
2000 TZS13.85912 MXN
5000 TZS34.64780 MXN
10000 TZS69.29560 MXN