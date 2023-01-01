5 Mexican pesos to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert MXN to TTD

5 mxn
1.95 ttd

1.00000 MXN = 0.39017 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:36 UTC
MXN to TTD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 TTD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.05888.0091.435491.647590.964518.403
1GBP1.153611.2205101.5261.655971.900651.1126521.2295
1USD0.94520.819336183.18431.35681.557270.911617.3941
1INR0.01136250.009849650.012021510.01631080.01872070.01095880.209103

How to convert Mexican pesos to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 MXN0.39017 TTD
5 MXN1.95083 TTD
10 MXN3.90167 TTD
20 MXN7.80334 TTD
50 MXN19.50835 TTD
100 MXN39.01670 TTD
250 MXN97.54175 TTD
500 MXN195.08350 TTD
1000 MXN390.16700 TTD
2000 MXN780.33400 TTD
5000 MXN1950.83500 TTD
10000 MXN3901.67000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 TTD2.56301 MXN
5 TTD12.81505 MXN
10 TTD25.63010 MXN
20 TTD51.26020 MXN
50 TTD128.15050 MXN
100 TTD256.30100 MXN
250 TTD640.75250 MXN
500 TTD1281.50500 MXN
1000 TTD2563.01000 MXN
2000 TTD5126.02000 MXN
5000 TTD12815.05000 MXN
10000 TTD25630.10000 MXN