5000 Mexican pesos to Moldovan leus

Convert MXN to MDL at the real exchange rate

5,000 mxn
5,237.05 mdl

1.00000 MXN = 1.04741 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:40 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MXN to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 MDL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.0573587.90331.434881.648250.9666518.3979
1GBP1.15411.22015101.4381.65581.902031.1155221.2306
1USD0.94580.819571183.13551.357051.558850.9142517.4
1INR0.01137610.009858260.012028610.01632340.01875070.01099710.209297

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 MXN1.04741 MDL
5 MXN5.23705 MDL
10 MXN10.47410 MDL
20 MXN20.94820 MDL
50 MXN52.37050 MDL
100 MXN104.74100 MDL
250 MXN261.85250 MDL
500 MXN523.70500 MDL
1000 MXN1047.41000 MDL
2000 MXN2094.82000 MDL
5000 MXN5237.05000 MDL
10000 MXN10474.10000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Mexican Peso
1 MDL0.95473 MXN
5 MDL4.77367 MXN
10 MDL9.54733 MXN
20 MDL19.09466 MXN
50 MDL47.73665 MXN
100 MDL95.47330 MXN
250 MDL238.68325 MXN
500 MDL477.36650 MXN
1000 MDL954.73300 MXN
2000 MDL1909.46600 MXN
5000 MDL4773.66500 MXN
10000 MDL9547.33000 MXN