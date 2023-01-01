2000 Mexican pesos to Croatian kunas

Convert MXN to HRK at the real exchange rate

2000 mxn
808.98 hrk

1.00000 MXN = 0.40449 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:28 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MXN to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 HRK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.0570587.89371.435531.648810.967818.4032
1GBP1.1531411.21895101.3561.65541.901341.1160121.2219
1USD0.946050.820378183.151.358051.559820.9155517.41
1INR0.01137740.009866240.012026510.01633250.01875910.01101080.209381

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Croatian Kuna
1 MXN0.40449 HRK
5 MXN2.02244 HRK
10 MXN4.04489 HRK
20 MXN8.08978 HRK
50 MXN20.22445 HRK
100 MXN40.44890 HRK
250 MXN101.12225 HRK
500 MXN202.24450 HRK
1000 MXN404.48900 HRK
2000 MXN808.97800 HRK
5000 MXN2022.44500 HRK
10000 MXN4044.89000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Mexican Peso
1 HRK2.47226 MXN
5 HRK12.36130 MXN
10 HRK24.72260 MXN
20 HRK49.44520 MXN
50 HRK123.61300 MXN
100 HRK247.22600 MXN
250 HRK618.06500 MXN
500 HRK1236.13000 MXN
1000 HRK2472.26000 MXN
2000 HRK4944.52000 MXN
5000 HRK12361.30000 MXN
10000 HRK24722.60000 MXN