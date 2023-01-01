1 Mexican peso to Bangladeshi takas

Convert MXN to BDT at the real exchange rate

1 mxn
6.34 bdt

1.00000 MXN = 6.33635 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:38 UTC
MXN to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 BDT
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MXN6.33635 BDT
5 MXN31.68175 BDT
10 MXN63.36350 BDT
20 MXN126.72700 BDT
50 MXN316.81750 BDT
100 MXN633.63500 BDT
250 MXN1584.08750 BDT
500 MXN3168.17500 BDT
1000 MXN6336.35000 BDT
2000 MXN12672.70000 BDT
5000 MXN31681.75000 BDT
10000 MXN63363.50000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mexican Peso
1 BDT0.15782 MXN
5 BDT0.78910 MXN
10 BDT1.57820 MXN
20 BDT3.15640 MXN
50 BDT7.89100 MXN
100 BDT15.78200 MXN
250 BDT39.45500 MXN
500 BDT78.91000 MXN
1000 BDT157.82000 MXN
2000 BDT315.64000 MXN
5000 BDT789.10000 MXN
10000 BDT1578.20000 MXN