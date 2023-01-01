5 Malawian kwachas to South African rand
Convert MWK to ZAR at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Malawian kwachas to South African rand
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Malawian kwachas
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates South African Rand / Malawian Kwacha
|1 ZAR
|59.67830 MWK
|5 ZAR
|298.39150 MWK
|10 ZAR
|596.78300 MWK
|20 ZAR
|1193.56600 MWK
|50 ZAR
|2983.91500 MWK
|100 ZAR
|5967.83000 MWK
|250 ZAR
|14919.57500 MWK
|500 ZAR
|29839.15000 MWK
|1000 ZAR
|59678.30000 MWK
|2000 ZAR
|119356.60000 MWK
|5000 ZAR
|298391.50000 MWK
|10000 ZAR
|596783.00000 MWK